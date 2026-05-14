Twist Bioscience (TWST) Price Target Increased by 20.55% to 64.90

The average one-year price target for Twist Bioscience (NasdaqGS:TWST) has been revised to $64.90 / share. This is an increase of 20.55% from the prior estimate of $53.83 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $45.45 to a high of $78.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 19.32% from the latest reported closing price of $54.39 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 277 funds or institutions reporting positions in Twist Bioscience. This is an decrease of 204 owner(s) or 42.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TWST is 0.19%, an increase of 9.36%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 15.35% to 78,647K shares. The put/call ratio of TWST is 0.65, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 6,368K shares representing 10.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,830K shares , representing an increase of 8.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TWST by 75.32% over the last quarter.

ARK Investment Management holds 6,343K shares representing 10.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,559K shares , representing a decrease of 19.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TWST by 47.28% over the last quarter.

EdgePoint Investment Group holds 5,378K shares representing 8.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,082K shares , representing an increase of 24.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TWST by 63.26% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 5,270K shares representing 8.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,954K shares , representing a decrease of 12.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TWST by 57.08% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 2,649K shares representing 4.25% ownership of the company.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.