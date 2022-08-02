Twist Bioscience Reports Expanded Emergency Use Authorization For SARS-CoV-2 Sequencing Assay

(RTTNews) - Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) and Biotia have received expanded Emergency Use Authorization from the FDA for the SARS-CoV-2 Next-Generation Sequencing Assay for the qualitative detection, identification and differentiation of SARS-CoV-2 lineages and identification of specific genomic mutations. With the expanded authorization, the reporting of the identified and differentiated SARS-CoV-2 genetic mutations and viral lineages to clinicians is now authorized, the company said.

The authorization also allows for the reporting of individual mutations in patient samples, information that is important to track as the virus evolves and new variants emerge.

