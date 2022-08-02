Markets
TWST

Twist Bioscience Reports Expanded Emergency Use Authorization For SARS-CoV-2 Sequencing Assay

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) and Biotia have received expanded Emergency Use Authorization from the FDA for the SARS-CoV-2 Next-Generation Sequencing Assay for the qualitative detection, identification and differentiation of SARS-CoV-2 lineages and identification of specific genomic mutations. With the expanded authorization, the reporting of the identified and differentiated SARS-CoV-2 genetic mutations and viral lineages to clinicians is now authorized, the company said.

The authorization also allows for the reporting of individual mutations in patient samples, information that is important to track as the virus evolves and new variants emerge.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TWST

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular