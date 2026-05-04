Twist Bioscience Corp Q2 Loss Rises

(RTTNews) - Twist Bioscience Corp (TWST) released Loss for its second quarter of -$44.021 million

The company's bottom line totaled -$44.021 million, or -$0.71 per share. This compares with -$39.328 million, or -$0.66 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 19.3% to $110.715 million from $92.793 million last year.

Twist Bioscience Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$44.021 Mln. vs. -$39.328 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.71 vs. -$0.66 last year. -Revenue: $110.715 Mln vs. $92.793 Mln last year.

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