Twin Disc (TWIN) Price Target Increased by 37.14% to 24.48

The average one-year price target for Twin Disc (NasdaqGS:TWIN) has been revised to $24.48 / share. This is an increase of 37.14% from the prior estimate of $17.85 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $24.24 to a high of $25.20 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 61.58% from the latest reported closing price of $15.15 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 196 funds or institutions reporting positions in Twin Disc. This is an decrease of 9 owner(s) or 4.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TWIN is 0.13%, an increase of 45.23%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.95% to 11,408K shares. The put/call ratio of TWIN is 0.34, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 1,729K shares representing 12.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,733K shares , representing a decrease of 0.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TWIN by 54.68% over the last quarter.

Juniper Investment Company holds 1,025K shares representing 7.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - 1290 VT GAMCO Small Company Value Portfolio Class IB holds 690K shares representing 4.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 650K shares , representing an increase of 5.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TWIN by 17.00% over the last quarter.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners holds 545K shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 558K shares , representing a decrease of 2.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TWIN by 41.80% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 437K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 439K shares , representing a decrease of 0.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TWIN by 73.14% over the last quarter.

