Twilio (TWLO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Twilio (TWLO) closed at $360.27, marking a +0.87% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.55%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.18%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.03%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 6.77% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.96% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.13% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from TWLO as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, TWLO is projected to report earnings of -$0.08 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 300%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $453.46 million, up 36.91% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for TWLO. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. TWLO currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 187, which puts it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

