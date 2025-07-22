Twilio Stock (TWLO) Opinions on New Platform Features Launch

Recent discussions on X about Twilio (TWLO) have centered around the company's announcement of new platform features aimed at enhancing real-time, personalized customer interactions. Many users have expressed excitement over these updates, noting a significant stock price jump of over 6% following the news. The enhancements, including capabilities for data residency control and WhatsApp Business Calling, are seen as a strategic move to bolster Twilio's position in the cloud communications space.

However, not all feedback has been uniformly positive, with some voices on X pointing out ongoing concerns about operational challenges and the competitive landscape. There’s a mix of optimism for Twilio’s innovation and caution regarding how these developments will translate into long-term financial performance. As the company approaches its upcoming Q2 2025 financial results release on August 7, anticipation continues to build among investors tracking the stock.

Twilio Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $TWLO stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TWLO stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 3 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 02/06, 01/31 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/17.

on 02/06, 01/31 and 1 sale worth up to on 04/17. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 03/04, 02/25 and 0 sales.

Twilio Insider Trading Activity

Twilio insiders have traded $TWLO stock on the open market 34 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 34 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TWLO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KHOZEMA SHIPCHANDLER (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 60,204 shares for an estimated $6,571,359 .

. AIDAN VIGGIANO (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 40,491 shares for an estimated $4,416,480 .

. ERIKA ROTTENBERG sold 4,100 shares for an estimated $492,118

Twilio Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 395 institutional investors add shares of Twilio stock to their portfolio, and 356 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Twilio Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TWLO in the last several months. We have seen 14 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/14/2025

Keybanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/06/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 05/16/2025

Tigress Financial issued a "Buy" rating on 05/08/2025

Scotiabank issued a "Sector Outperform" rating on 05/02/2025

JMP Securities issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 05/02/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 05/02/2025

Twilio Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TWLO recently. We have seen 22 analysts offer price targets for $TWLO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $137.5.

Here are some recent targets:

James Fish from Piper Sandler set a target price of $140.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 Thomas Blakey from Keybanc set a target price of $146.0 on 06/06/2025

on 06/06/2025 Joshua Reilly from Needham set a target price of $125.0 on 05/16/2025

on 05/16/2025 Ivan Feinseth from Tigress Financial set a target price of $170.0 on 05/08/2025

on 05/08/2025 Stephen Bersey from HSBC set a target price of $99.0 on 05/05/2025

on 05/05/2025 Taylor McGinnis from UBS set a target price of $150.0 on 05/02/2025

on 05/02/2025 Samad Samana from Jefferies set a target price of $122.0 on 05/02/2025

