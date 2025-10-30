Twilio Inc Posts Q3 2025 Revenue Growth Of 15 % On Broad-Based Strength

(RTTNews) - Twilio Inc (TWLO), a San Francisco-based customer-engagement platform, Thursday reported third-quarter results for the period ended September 30, 2025.

The company reported net income of $40.9 million, or $0.23 per share, reversing a loss of $4.9 million, or $0.06 per share, a year ago.

Adjusted net income was $234.5 million or $1.25 per share, a 29 percent increase, compared with adjusted income from operations of $182.4 million or $1.02 per share for the third quarter of 2024.

Revenue rose to $1.30 billion, up 15 percent year-over-year, with organic growth of 13 percent.

The company generated $263.6 million in operating cash flow and $247.5 million in free cash flow, both up significantly versus the prior year.

Twilio raised its full-year 2025 guidance: reported revenue growth to 12.4%-12.6%, organic revenue growth to 11.3%-11.5%, adjusted income from operations to $900-910 million, and free cash flow to $920-930 million. Guidance for the fourth quarter shows revenue of $1.31-1.32 billion.

TWLO closed Thursday at $112.86, up 1.12%, and traded after hours at $123.02, up 9.00% on the NYSE.

