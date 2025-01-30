Tutor Perini (TPC) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

Tutor Perini (TPC) ended the recent trading session at $24.61, demonstrating a +1.32% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.53%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.38%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.25%.

The construction company's stock has climbed by 0.37% in the past month, exceeding the Construction sector's loss of 0.13% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 1.24%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Tutor Perini in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Tutor Perini is projected to report earnings of $0.30 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 132.97%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $1.09 billion, indicating a 6.83% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Tutor Perini. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Right now, Tutor Perini possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Tutor Perini is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.15. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 16.8 of its industry.

The Building Products - Heavy Construction industry is part of the Construction sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 172, this industry ranks in the bottom 32% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Tutor Perini Corporation (TPC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.