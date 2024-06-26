Tutor Perini (TPC) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

In the latest market close, Tutor Perini (TPC) reached $21.89, with a -0.18% movement compared to the previous day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.16% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.04%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.49%.

Coming into today, shares of the construction company had gained 2% in the past month. In that same time, the Construction sector lost 4.68%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.22%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Tutor Perini in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.16, showcasing a 122.22% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $1.18 billion, indicating a 15.35% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.10 per share and revenue of $4.58 billion. These totals would mark changes of +133.33% and +18.04%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Tutor Perini should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Currently, Tutor Perini is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Tutor Perini has a Forward P/E ratio of 19.94 right now. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 19.72.

The Building Products - Heavy Construction industry is part of the Construction sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 28, this industry ranks in the top 12% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Buy 5 Stocks BEFORE Election Day

Biden or Trump? Zacks is releasing a FREE Special Report, Profit from the 2024 Presidential Election (no matter who wins).

Since 1950, presidential election years have been strong for the market. This report names 5 timely stocks to ride the wave of electoral excitement.

They include a medical manufacturer that gained +11,000% in the last 15 years… a rental company absolutely crushing its sector… an energy powerhouse planning to grow its already large dividend by 25%... an aerospace and defense standout that just landed a potentially $80 billion contract… and a giant chipmaker building huge plants in the U.S.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Tutor Perini Corporation (TPC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.