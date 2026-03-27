Tutor Perini (TPC) Price Target Increased by 20.18% to 111.79

The average one-year price target for Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) has been revised to $111.79 / share. This is an increase of 20.18% from the prior estimate of $93.02 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $98.98 to a high of $126.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 46.63% from the latest reported closing price of $76.24 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 345 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tutor Perini. This is an decrease of 197 owner(s) or 36.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TPC is 0.13%, an increase of 37.82%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 14.31% to 42,888K shares. The put/call ratio of TPC is 0.44, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Donald Smith holds 1,810K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 1,425K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,179K shares , representing an increase of 17.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TPC by 21.95% over the last quarter.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS holds 1,114K shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,088K shares , representing an increase of 2.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TPC by 41.09% over the last quarter.

Fred Alger Management holds 1,106K shares representing 2.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 752K shares , representing an increase of 31.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TPC by 42.92% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,084K shares representing 2.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,053K shares , representing an increase of 2.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TPC by 45.74% over the last quarter.

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