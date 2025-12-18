Is Tutor Perini (TPC) Outperforming Other Construction Stocks This Year?

The Construction group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Tutor Perini (TPC) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Tutor Perini is one of 92 individual stocks in the Construction sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #14 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Tutor Perini is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TPC's full-year earnings has moved 6.1% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that TPC has returned about 172.8% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Construction group have gained about 2.4% on average. This means that Tutor Perini is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Construction stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Installed Building Products (IBP). The stock has returned 47.8% year-to-date.

For Installed Building Products, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 8.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Tutor Perini is a member of the Building Products - Heavy Construction industry, which includes 9 individual companies and currently sits at #28 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 41% so far this year, meaning that TPC is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Installed Building Products falls under the Building Products - Miscellaneous industry. Currently, this industry has 33 stocks and is ranked #165. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -2.5%.

Investors interested in the Construction sector may want to keep a close eye on Tutor Perini and Installed Building Products as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

