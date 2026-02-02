Tutor Perini (TPC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Tutor Perini (TPC) ended the recent trading session at $80.11, demonstrating a +1.55% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.54%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 1.05%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.56%.

Shares of the construction company witnessed a gain of 13.76% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Construction sector with its gain of 4.9%, and the S&P 500's gain of 0.74%.

The upcoming earnings release of Tutor Perini will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.92, reflecting a 160.93% increase from the same quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.28 billion, up 19.85% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.01 per share and revenue of $5.32 billion. These totals would mark changes of +228.12% and 0%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Tutor Perini. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Tutor Perini currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Tutor Perini has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.71 right now. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 25.21 for its industry.

The Building Products - Heavy Construction industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 162, finds itself in the bottom 34% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Tutor Perini Corporation (TPC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

