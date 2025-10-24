Tutor Perini (TPC) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

In the latest close session, Tutor Perini (TPC) was up +1.73% at $68.84. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.79% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 1.01%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.15%.

Coming into today, shares of the construction company had gained 5.19% in the past month. In that same time, the Construction sector lost 0.94%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.27%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Tutor Perini in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.96, indicating a 150% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $1.34 billion, reflecting a 24.08% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $3.78 per share and a revenue of $5.24 billion, indicating changes of +220.77% and +21.18%, respectively, from the former year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Tutor Perini. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Currently, Tutor Perini is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Tutor Perini currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.9. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 26.8.

The Building Products - Heavy Construction industry is part of the Construction sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 98, positioning it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

