Is Tutor Perini (TPC) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

Tutor Perini (TPC) is a stock many investors are watching right now. TPC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 14.92, while its industry has an average P/E of 22.04. Over the past 52 weeks, TPC's Forward P/E has been as high as 21.71 and as low as -18.85, with a median of 16.26.

We should also highlight that TPC has a P/B ratio of 2.78. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 5.45. Over the past 12 months, TPC's P/B has been as high as 2.81 and as low as 0.87, with a median of 1.16.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. TPC has a P/S ratio of 0.71. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.11.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Tutor Perini's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, TPC looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

