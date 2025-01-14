Tutor Perini (TPC) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

In the latest trading session, Tutor Perini (TPC) closed at $24.31, marking a +1.76% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.12%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.52%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.23%.

The the stock of construction company has fallen by 9.75% in the past month, lagging the Construction sector's loss of 8.26% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.45%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Tutor Perini in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Tutor Perini is projected to report earnings of $0.30 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 132.97%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.09 billion, up 6.83% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Tutor Perini. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Tutor Perini is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Tutor Perini is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.94. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 17.47, which means Tutor Perini is trading at a discount to the group.

The Building Products - Heavy Construction industry is part of the Construction sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 177, placing it within the bottom 30% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Free: 5 Stocks to Buy As Infrastructure Spending Soars

Trillions of dollars in Federal funds have been earmarked to repair and upgrade America’s infrastructure. In addition to roads and bridges, this flood of cash will pour into AI data centers, renewable energy sources and more.

In, you’ll discover 5 surprising stocks positioned to profit the most from the spending spree that’s just getting started in this space.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Tutor Perini Corporation (TPC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.