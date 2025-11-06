Tutor Perini Q3 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Both Up Y/Y

Tutor Perini Corporation TPC reported impressive third-quarter 2025 results, with earnings and revenues surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate and increasing year over year.



The upside was primarily driven by increased project execution activities on newer, larger and higher-margin projects, all of which have significant scope of work remaining. Market demand for construction projects remained strong, and the company continued to capitalize on major bidding opportunities.



Based on excellent year-to-date results in 2025, the company raised its adjusted earnings per share (EPS) guidance for the third consecutive quarter. Tutor Perini remains confident that adjusted EPS for 2026 and 2027 will be significantly above the upper end of the revised 2025 guidance.



Following the release, Tutor Perini stock inched up 14.8% yesterday in the after-hours trading session.

TPC’s Earnings & Revenues Discussion

Tutor Perini reported adjusted EPS of $1.15, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 96 cents by 19.8%. In the year-ago quarter, the company reported an adjusted loss per share of $1.92.



Revenues of $1.42 billion surpassed the consensus mark of $1.34 billion by 5.3% and increased 31% year over year from $1.08 billion.

Tutor Perini Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Tutor Perini Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Tutor Perini Corporation Quote

As of Sept. 30, 2025, Tutor Perini’s backlog increased 54% year over year to $21.6 billion. This upside was fueled by new awards and contract adjustments during the quarter.

Segment Details of TPC

Tutor Perini currently operates in three reportable segments, which are Civil, Building and Specialty Contractors.



Civil: This segment's revenues rallied 31% year over year to $770.2 million. Backlog for the segment increased 26% year over year to $11.2 billion, reflecting strong project wins and sustained demand.



Building: Revenues in the segment were down 4% from the prior-year quarter’s levels to $418.7 million. The segment’s backlog decreased 2% year over year to $6.9 billion.



Specialty Contractors: This segment’s revenues increased 124% year over year to $226.5 million. Backlog for the segment increased 7% year over year to $3 billion.

TPC’s Operating Highlights

In the third quarter, income from construction operations rose to $40.1 million against a loss of $106.8 million in the prior year, supported by strong performance and higher-margin projects.



Adjusted net income totaled $61.9 million in contrast to a loss of $84.5 million reported in the year-ago quarter.

Liquidity & Cash Flow of TPC

As of Sept. 30, 2025, Tutor Perini had cash and cash equivalents of $695.7 million compared with $455.1 million at 2024-end. Long-term debt, less current maturities, totaled $393 million, down from the $510 million at 2024-end.



Net cash provided by operating activities was $574.4 million in the first nine months of 2025 compared with $174 million in the prior year.

2025 Outlook Raised

The company now expects adjusted EPS to be within $4.00-$4.20 compared with $3.65-$3.95 projected earlier. It reported a loss per share of $3.13 in 2024.

TPC’s Zacks Rank

Tutor Perini currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Construction Releases

Vulcan Materials Company VMC reported impressive third-quarter 2025 results, with adjusted earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate and increasing year over year.



The quarterly performance of Vulcan was driven by solid contributions from its aggregates-led business, alongside effective commercial and operational execution. The market’s public infrastructure spending trends are favoring its business prospects, despite tariff-related uncertainties circling the economy. Vulcan now expects adjusted EBITDA for 2025 to be between $2.35 billion and $2.45 billion, up from $2.06 billion reported in 2024.



Masco Corporation MAS posted lackluster third-quarter 2025 results, wherein the adjusted earnings and net sales missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and tumbled year over year. The quarter’s performance was hurt due to the weak contributions from the Decorative Architectural Products segment, which outweighed the improved performance of the Plumbing Products segment.



The ongoing uncertainties in the global economy and tariff-related risks are restricting Masco’s near-term prospects. Masco expects net sales to be down in low single digits year over year, with an adjusted operating margin of approximately 16.5% (compared with 17.5% in 2024). Adjusted EPS is now expected to be between $3.90 and $3.95 compared with $3.90-$4.10 expected earlier. The revised range compares with the adjusted EPS of $4.10 reported in 2024.



United Rentals, Inc.’s URI third-quarter 2025 EPS missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and revenues beat the same. On a year-over-year basis, the top line increased, but the bottom line declined.



United Rentals reported record third-quarter revenues and adjusted EBITDA, driven by strong demand across construction and industrial end markets. Growth in both general rentals and specialty segments supported the results. Customer optimism, healthy backlogs and seasonal activity contributed to the overall strength. For 2025, United Rentals expects total revenues to be in the range of $16-$16.2 billion compared with $15.8-$16.1 billion expected earlier.

