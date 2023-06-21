Turtle Beach Names Cris Keirn Interim CEO

(RTTNews) - Gaming accessory maker Turtle Beach Corporation (HEAR) Wednesday announced the appointment of Cris Keirn as interim Chief Executive Officer, effective July 1, 2023.

Keirn will succeed Juergen Stark, who has served as CEO since 2012, and is working with Stark to ensure a seamless transition.

As previously announced, the Turtle Beach Board of Directors is engaged in a comprehensive search for a permanent CEO, and Keirn will continue to be a strong candidate for that role.

"In his role as Senior Vice-President, Global Sales for Turtle Beach since 2016, Cris and his team have significantly strengthened our global omni-channel execution and delivered nearly $2 billion in cumulative revenue," said Terry Jimenez, Chairman of the Board. "His proven track record of success across multiple technology industries along with strong relationships both inside and outside of Turtle Beach will be key to driving the Company forward."

"At Turtle Beach, our commitment to industry-leading innovation and execution allows us to create excellent products for our gamers," said Cris Keirn. "I have confidence in our phenomenal team at Turtle Beach and look forward to advancing our strategy to drive further growth and value creation for our stakeholders."

Keirn joined Turtle Beach in 2013 and has been a key contributor in the transformation of Turtle Beach's product portfolios, including in his role as Vice-President of Business Planning and Strategy prior to his executive role in sales.

