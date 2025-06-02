Turtle Beach Corporation Executives to Participate in Maxim Group 2025 Virtual Tech Conference

Turtle Beach executives will discuss company insights at the Maxim Group 2025 Virtual Tech Conference on June 4.

Turtle Beach Corporation, a leading gaming accessories brand, announced that CEO Cris Keirn and CFO Mark Weinswig will participate in a fireside chat during the Maxim Group 2025 Virtual Tech Conference on June 4 at 2:00 p.m. ET. The event will be webcast live on Turtle Beach’s website, with a replay available for two weeks afterward. The company, recognized for its innovative gaming products, has maintained a strong market presence in console gaming audio. Turtle Beach also acquired Performance Designed Products LLC in 2024. The press release includes a cautionary note about forward-looking statements, highlighting the uncertainties and risks that could affect the company's future performance and results.

SAN DIEGO, June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Turtle Beach Corporation



(Nasdaq: TBCH), a leading gaming accessories brand, today announced that Cris Keirn, Chief Executive Officer, and Mark Weinswig, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Maxim Group 2025 Virtual Tech Conference, on Wednesday, June 4 at 2:00p.m. ET.





A live webcast of the event will be available through the “Events & Presentations” section of TBCH’s website at



corp.turtlebeach.com



. A replay of the webcast will be available on the investor relations website for two weeks.









About Turtle Beach Corporation









Turtle Beach Corporation (the “Company”) (



corp.turtlebeach.com



) is one of the world’s leading gaming accessory providers. The Company’s namesake Turtle Beach brand (



www.turtlebeach.com



) is known for designing best-selling gaming headsets, top-rated game controllers, award-winning PC gaming peripherals, and groundbreaking gaming simulation accessories. Innovation, first-to-market features, a broad range of products for all types of gamers, and top-rated customer support have made Turtle Beach a fan-favorite brand and the market leader in console gaming audio for over a decade. Turtle Beach Corporation acquired Performance Designed Products LLC (



www.pdp.com



) in 2024. Turtle Beach’s shares are traded on the Nasdaq Exchange under the symbol: TBCH.









Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements









This press release includes forward-looking information and statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Except for historical information contained in this release, statements in this release may constitute forward-looking statements regarding assumptions, projections, expectations, targets, intentions, or beliefs about future events. Statements containing the words “may”, “could”, “would”, “should”, “believe”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “estimate”, “target”, “goal”, “project”, “intend” and similar expressions, or the negatives thereof, constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are only predictions and are not guarantees of performance. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. The inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by the Company, or any person, that the objectives of the Company will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current beliefs and expectations, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management.





While the Company believes that its expectations are based upon reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurances that its goals and strategy will be realized. Numerous factors, including risks and uncertainties, may affect actual results and may cause results to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements made by the Company or on its behalf. Some of these factors include, but are not limited to, risks related to trade policies, including the imposition of tariffs on imported goods and other trade restrictions, the release and availability of successful game titles, macroeconomic conditions affecting the demand for our products, logistic and supply chain challenges and costs, dependence on the success and availability of third-parties to manufacture and manage the logistics of transporting and distributing our products, the substantial uncertainties inherent in the acceptance of existing and future products, the difficulty of commercializing and protecting new technology, the impact of competitive products and pricing, general business and economic conditions, risks associated with the expansion of our business including the integration of any businesses we acquire and the integration of such businesses within our internal control over financial reporting and operations, our indebtedness, liquidity, and other factors discussed in our public filings, including the risk factors included in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and the Company’s other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States and the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Company is under no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement after the date of this release whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.







CONTACTS











Investors:











tbch@icrinc.com











Public Relations & Media:









MacLean Marshall





Sr. Director, Global Communications





Turtle Beach Corporation





(858) 914-5093







maclean.marshall@turtlebeach.com





