Turo Vehicles To Be Offered On Uber Rent In US

May 15, 2025 — 12:07 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Turo, one of the largest peer-to-peer car sharing marketplace announced on Thursday that its vehicles will be available on Uber Technologies, Inc.'s (UBER) Uber rent app in the United States. The partnership will enable travelers to access Turo's unique and diverse selection of vehicles within Uber's ecosystem.

Uber Rent users across the country can now browse and book from Turo's extraordinary selection of vehicles, including more than 1,600 makes and models. Turo said Uber app would unlock more personalized and flexible rental options.

