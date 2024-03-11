Turning Point Brands Names Flynn CFO

(RTTNews) - Monday, Turning Point Brands, Inc. (TPB), famous for its Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions, revealed the appointment of Andrew Flynn as the chief financial officer.

Flynn is scheduled to assume the position on April 1, 2024, replacing Louie Reformina, who will be resigning to explore new ventures.

Flynn had served as CFO of Connected Cannabis Co. and as Sr. Vice President of Juul Labs before joining Turning Point Brands.

