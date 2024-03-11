News & Insights

Markets
TPB

Turning Point Brands Names Flynn CFO

March 11, 2024 — 08:03 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Monday, Turning Point Brands, Inc. (TPB), famous for its Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions, revealed the appointment of Andrew Flynn as the chief financial officer.

Flynn is scheduled to assume the position on April 1, 2024, replacing Louie Reformina, who will be resigning to explore new ventures.

Flynn had served as CFO of Connected Cannabis Co. and as Sr. Vice President of Juul Labs before joining Turning Point Brands.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TPB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.