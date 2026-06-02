Turn Therapeutics Reports Interim Phase 2 GX-03 Data In Atopic Dermatitis; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Turn Therapeutics Inc. (TTRX) announced interim findings from its ongoing Phase 2 GX-03 trial in adults with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis.

Atopic dermatitis, commonly known as eczema, is a chronic inflammatory skin condition that causes itching, redness, and recurrent flare-ups, often requiring long-term treatment to manage symptoms.

GX-03 is Turn Therapeutics's investigational, targeted topical therapy designed to deliver localized anti-inflammatory effects directly to affected skin. The drug candidate is being developed to reduce disease burden by modulating inflammatory pathways while minimizing systemic exposure, offering a potential new option for patients with moderate-to-severe eczema.

The randomized, double-blind, vehicle-controlled study enrolled 50 patients for the interim analysis. Results showed that 92.6% of GX-03-treated subjects achieved at least a 50% reduction in eczema severity (EASI-50) within four weeks compared to 65.2% for vehicle-treated subjects. Deeper responses were also observed with 44.4% reaching EASI-90 at Week 4 versus 30.4% for vehicle, increasing to 51.9% versus 34.8% by Week 8.

No treatment-related serious adverse events were reported, and tolerability was consistent across groups. The company noted that these results informed refinements to enrollment criteria, endpoint hierarchy, and trial optimization strategy, guided by independent statisticians and advisors including former FDA Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn.

Turn Therapeutics emphasized that GX-03's rapid and progressively deeper reductions in eczema severity highlight its potential as a targeted therapy for inflammatory skin disease.

The company plans to present detailed findings during the Jefferies Global Healthcare conference in New York on June 4, 2026.

TTRX has traded between $2.57 and $26.50 over the past year. The stock Monday's trading at $6.33, up 20.50%. In pre-market trading, the stock is at $6.75, up 6.63%.

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