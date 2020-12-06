Turkey Inflation – Back with a Vengeance

By Natalia Gurushina, Chief Economist, Emerging Markets Fixed Income Strategy, VanEck

A surprising increase in Turkish inflation will test the central bank’s recent policy U-turn. Brazil’s Q3 rebound was weaker than expected, raising more questions about the country’s ability to grow out of debt.

A sizable upside surprise in Turkey’s inflation (14.03% year-on-year in November) means a sizable drop in Turkey’s real rates (see chart below). This reduces the positive impact of the recent benchmark rate hike, which, in turn, invites questions about the need for additional policy tightening in the coming weeks. Judging by the currency’s reaction this morning (up by 107bps vs. U.S. dollar as of 10am ET, according to Bloomberg LP), the market thinks that the central bank might hike rates again on December 24.

The Brazilian economy rebounded strongly in Q3 2020 (7.7% quarter-on-quarter). The rebound, however, was smaller than expected, and it comes on the heels of a downside surprise in October’s industrial production (which points to downside growth risks in Q4). The market is paying very close attention to Brazil’s growth trajectory, because the country needs to grow out of debt, which surged to 90.75% (gross public sector debt) during the pandemic. The GDP growth rates will also affect the government’s ability to meet its ambitious fiscal adjustment targets for 2021.

China’s Caixin services PMI (Purchasing Managers Index) was just as impressive as its official counterpart. It accelerated more than expected in November (from 56.8 to 57.8), signaling that the recovery is getting more balanced and that the “drip” stimulus approach was the right policy choice. Today’s release bodes well not just for China’s growth outlook, but also for China’s growth differential with the rest of the world―an important consideration for various asset classes.

Chart at a Glance: Turkey Real Policy Rate Dragged Down by Higher Inflation

Source: Bloomberg LP

Originally published by VanEck, 12/3/20

