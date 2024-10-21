News & Insights

Turkcell Completes Full Acquisition of Sofra

October 21, 2024 — 03:58 pm EDT

Turkcell Iletisim (TKC) has released an update.

Turkcell’s subsidiary, Turkcell Ödeme ve Elektronik Para Hizmetleri, has completed the acquisition of the remaining 33.3% shares of Sofra Kurumsal ve Ödüllendirme Hizmetleri, making it a fully owned entity. This strategic move positions Turkcell to fully leverage Sofra’s services, including meal and electronic coupons, to enhance its service offerings. The total transaction was valued at TRY 5,196,000, further solidifying Turkcell’s market presence.

Stocks
Stocks mentioned

TKC

