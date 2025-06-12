Turbo Energy S.A. Secures Patent for Innovative Solar Energy Storage Integration System

Turbo Energy announced a new patent for an innovative energy storage system, enhancing solar power efficiency and flexibility.

Turbo Energy S.A. announced that it has received a new patent for its innovative energy storage system aimed at enhancing photovoltaic generation without complex retrofitting. This patented technology allows for the addition of energy storage and new solar panels to existing systems, optimizing energy use by storing excess energy generated during peak hours. Unlike traditional systems that limit energy generation to avoid grid discharge, Turbo Energy's solution introduces a "compensation value" that maintains minimal grid consumption, thus enabling better energy capture and storage. CEO Mariano Soria highlighted this development as a significant advancement in distributed energy technology, empowering users with greater control over their energy capabilities. The patented system is integrated into Turbo Energy's next-generation products, including SUNBOX Home, SUNBOX Industry, and SUNBOX Utility, aimed at various market segments.

Turbo Energy has been granted a new patent for a system that integrates energy storage with photovoltaic generation, enhancing energy efficiency and flexibility for users.

The patented system allows for the retrofit of existing installations without complex integration, making it easier to adopt new technology.

This innovative technology enables optimal energy usage by storing excess solar energy, reducing reliance on the external power grid during low generation periods.

The new patent aligns with Turbo Energy's commitment to leading in solar energy innovation and supports its product lineup aimed at residential, commercial, and utility-scale markets.

The press release heavily relies on forward-looking statements, which carry inherent uncertainties and risks that may deter investor confidence.

There is no disclosure of potential challenges or competition facing the new patented technology, which may present a lack of transparency regarding market positioning.

Despite the announcement of a new patent, the press release does not include any immediate financial projections or expected market impact, which may leave investors wanting more concrete information.

What is Turbo Energy's new patent about?

Turbo Energy's new patent is for an innovative system that enhances energy storage integration and photovoltaic generation in solar power installations.

How does the patented system improve energy efficiency?

The system optimizes energy usage by allowing excess solar energy to be stored and used during lower generation periods, minimizing grid reliance.

What are SUNBOX products?

SUNBOX products are Turbo Energy's next-generation energy management solutions for residential, commercial, and utility-scale solar applications.

What advantages does the new technology offer?

The technology allows for seamless scalability, maximizing surplus energy capture without complex retrofitting of existing systems.

Who is Turbo Energy a subsidiary of?

Turbo Energy is a subsidiary of Umbrella Global Energy, S.A., focusing on solar energy technologies and solutions.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

VALENCIA, Spain, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Turbo Energy S.A.



(Nasdaq: TURB) (“Turbo Energy” or the “Company”), a global provider of leading-edge, AI-optimized solar energy storage technologies and solutions, today announced that it has been granted a new patent for its innovative system designed to integrate energy storage and expand photovoltaic generation in upstream installations. The patented system provides a unique method for enhancing energy efficiency and flexibility in self-consumption solar power systems—particularly those configured to prevent surplus energy from being injected into the electrical grid.





The patent, (#iP202430282) issued by the Spanish Patent and Trademark Office, covers Turbo Energy’s proprietary system and procedure that enable the addition of energy storage (retrofit) and/or new photovoltaic panels (repowering) to existing installations without requiring complex retrofitting or integration with legacy components. This breakthrough technology ensures that excess photovoltaic energy can be stored and utilized at times of reduced solar generation, significantly optimizing energy usage and minimizing reliance on the external power grid.





Unlike conventional systems that regulate or limit generation to prevent grid discharge, Turbo Energy’s patented solution introduces a novel “compensation value” concept. This maintains a predefined minimum grid consumption level, effectively bypassing the limitations of zero-injection configurations. As a result, the system maximizes surplus energy capture and storage during peak production hours and enables seamless scalability of solar infrastructure.





“This patent represents a major leap forward in distributed energy innovation,” stated Mariano Soria, CEO of Turbo Energy. “Our novel solution empowers solar energy users to take full control of their energy production and storage capabilities, overcoming a critical technical barrier that has long restricted the growth and efficiency of self-consumption systems. We are very proud to continue leading through technological and engineering innovation, underpinned by our goal of powering a more sustainable and intelligent energy future for our customers across the globe.”





The newly patented technology is already incorporated into Turbo Energy’s next generation of energy management solutions, marketed as



SUNBOX Home



for residential applications,



SUNBOX Industry



for commercial and industrial applications and



SUNBOX Utility



for utility-scale projects.







About Turbo Energy, S.A.







Founded in 2013, Turbo Energy is a globally recognized pioneer of proprietary solar energy storage technologies and solutions managed through Artificial Intelligence. Turbo Energy’s elegant all-in-one and scalable, modular energy storage systems empower residential, commercial and industrial users expanding across Europe, North America and South America to materially reduce dependence on traditional energy sources, helping to lower electricity costs, provide peak shaving and uninterruptible power supply and realize a more sustainable, energy-efficient future. A testament to the Company’s commitment to innovation and industry disruption, Turbo Energy’s introduction of its flagship



SUNBOX



represents one of the world’s first high performance, competitively priced, all-in-one home solar energy storage systems, which also incorporates patented EV charging capability and powerful AI processes to optimize solar energy management. Turbo Energy is a proud subsidiary of publicly traded Umbrella Global Energy, S.A., a vertically integrated, global collective of solar energy-focused companies. For more information, please visit



www.turbo-e.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements







Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of the business of the Company, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control, including the risks described in our registration statements and annual report under the heading "Risk Factors" as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Turbo Energy, S.A. specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.







For more information, please contact:







At Turbo Energy, S.A.





Dodi Handy, Director of Communications





Phone: 407-960-4636





Email:



dodihandy@turbo-e.com













The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.