Turbine Partners With AstraZeneca To Accelerate AI-Driven ADC Discovery

(RTTNews) - AstraZeneca (AZN), Thursday announced a collaboration with Turbine, a biotechnology company specializing in AI-powered virtual biological experiments, to advance the discovery of antibody-drug conjugates.

In order to minimize the need for intensive laboratory screening, optimize ADC positioning, and predict response mechanisms, the partnership will make use of Turbine's simulation platform.

By merging AstraZeneca's experimental data with Turbine's virtual models, the partnership seeks to increase the speed and effectiveness of ADC discovery.

The platform's lab-in-the-loop methodology will analyze results from thousands of in silico models, minimizing experimental burden and providing mechanistic insights to inform future clinical approaches.

This is an extension of the companies' previous collaboration to investigate therapy resistance and biomarker discovery using Turbine's Simulated CellTM technology.

AZN is currently trading at $86.23, up $0.85 or 1.00 percent on the Nasdaq.

