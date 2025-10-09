Markets
AZN

Turbine Partners With AstraZeneca To Accelerate AI-Driven ADC Discovery

October 09, 2025 — 01:37 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - AstraZeneca (AZN), Thursday announced a collaboration with Turbine, a biotechnology company specializing in AI-powered virtual biological experiments, to advance the discovery of antibody-drug conjugates.

In order to minimize the need for intensive laboratory screening, optimize ADC positioning, and predict response mechanisms, the partnership will make use of Turbine's simulation platform.

By merging AstraZeneca's experimental data with Turbine's virtual models, the partnership seeks to increase the speed and effectiveness of ADC discovery.

The platform's lab-in-the-loop methodology will analyze results from thousands of in silico models, minimizing experimental burden and providing mechanistic insights to inform future clinical approaches.

This is an extension of the companies' previous collaboration to investigate therapy resistance and biomarker discovery using Turbine's Simulated CellTM technology.

AZN is currently trading at $86.23, up $0.85 or 1.00 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AZN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.