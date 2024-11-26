News & Insights

Turaco Gold Plans Major Share Issue for Growth

November 26, 2024 — 07:49 pm EST

Turaco Gold Ltd (AU:TCG) has released an update.

Turaco Gold Ltd is planning to issue up to 36.3 million fully paid ordinary shares, with the proposed issue date set for January 14, 2025. This move is part of the company’s strategy to raise capital through a placement or another type of issue, providing investors with an opportunity to engage with the company’s growth prospects. The announcement underscores Turaco Gold’s commitment to expanding its operations and enhancing shareholder value.

