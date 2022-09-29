Markets
TUP

Tupperware To Resolve SEC Investigation On Certain Accounting Practices Of Divested Entity

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Tupperware Brands Corp. (TUP) said that it has reached a settlement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to fully resolve its inquiry related to certain accounting practices of the now divested House of Fuller beauty business in Mexico from 2016 through the first quarter of 2020.

As per terms of the settlement, Tupperware neither admits nor denies the SEC's findings and will pay an immaterial civil penalty, which was fully accrued in the second quarter of 2022.

Tupperware closed on the sale of the House of Fuller beauty business in Mexico in the second quarter of 2022.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TUP

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular