TUI GROUP Q1 Underlying EBIT Rises; Reaffirms FY26 Guidance

(RTTNews) - TUI GROUP (TUI1.DE) reported that its first quarter loss attributable to shareholders was 44 million euros compared to a loss of 85 million euros, a year ago. Underlying EBIT increased to 77 million euros from 51 million euros. Underlying loss per share was 0.08 euros compared to a loss of 0.17 euros. Revenue was 4.86 billion euros, down 11%. Revenue was up 1.3% at constant currency.

TUI GROUP reaffirmed its guidance for fiscal 2026 at constant currency. The Group expects revenue to increase by 2-4%, and underlying EBIT to increase by 7-10%.

At last close, shares of TUI were trading at 9.35 euros, up 0.28%.

