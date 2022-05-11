Markets

TUI Group Posts Narrower Loss In Q2

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - TUI Group (TUIFF.PK) posted a negative underlying EBIT of 329.9 million euros in its second quarter compared to a negative underlying EBIT of 633.0 million euros, last year. Group loss attributable to shareholders narrowed to 335.7 million euros from a loss of 694.7 million euros.

Revenue increased to 2.13 billion euros from 248.1 million euros, last year. At 1.9 million, the number of customers travelling with TUI increased almost tenfold year-on-year.

TUI expects to become profitable again in the current fiscal year with a significantly positive underlying EBIT.

In the past six weeks, new bookings were above the comparable level for summer 2019. Group-wide, booked volumes are currently at 84 percent of summer 2019, the Group stated. TUI confirmed its expectation to almost reach the booking level of summer 2019 in summer 2022.

TUI CEO Fritz Joussen said: "The high demand for travel and the very good business performance confirm our forecasts. 2022 will be a good financial year. Capacity almost reaches pre-Corona level of 2019."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular