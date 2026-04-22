TUI Expects Growth In Q2 Underlying EBIT; Adjusts FY26 Underlying EBIT Guidance

(RTTNews) - TUI AG (TUI1.DE) said it expects second quarter underlying EBIT at constant currency to rise 5 million to 25 million euros from prior year level. The Group said its strong financial position and robust balance sheet provide flexibility to navigate the current environment while executing its strategic transformation.

For 2026, TUI AG has adjusted its guidance at constant currency due to the continuing Iran war. It now expects underlying EBIT for fiscal 2026 to be in the range of 1.1 billion to 1.4 billion euros. Also, TUI suspended revenue guidance until conditions stabilize.

TUI will provide a further update when publishing its first half results on 13 May 2026.

Shares of TUI AG are trading at 7.06 euros, down 1.94%.

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