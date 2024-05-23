TUI AG Reports Change in Major Holdings

News & Insights

TUI AG (GB:TUI) has released an update.

TUI AG has announced a notable change in its shareholding structure, as the State of Norway, via the Ministry of Finance, has altered its position, crossing a significant threshold on May 20, 2024. The adjustment has resulted in the Ministry holding 2.71% of TUI AG’s voting rights, a decrease from the previously held 3.16%. This shift reflects changes in major holdings that could be of interest to investors and market watchers.

