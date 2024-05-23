TUI AG Reports Change in Major Holdings

TUI AG (GB:TUI) has released an update.

TUI AG has announced a notable change in its shareholding structure, as the State of Norway, via the Ministry of Finance, has altered its position, crossing a significant threshold on May 20, 2024. The adjustment has resulted in the Ministry holding 2.71% of TUI AG’s voting rights, a decrease from the previously held 3.16%. This shift reflects changes in major holdings that could be of interest to investors and market watchers.

For further insights into GB:TUI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.