TuHURA R&D Jumps 75% in Q2

Key Points Clinical progress advanced, with a pivotal Phase 3 trial for IFx-2.0 starting under an agreement with the FDA.

R&D spending rose 75% year-over-year to $4.9 million in Q2 2025.

No revenue reported; TuHURA remains pre-commercial and completed new equity financing of $12.5 million plus $3 million from warrants.

TuHURA Biosciences (NASDAQ:HURA), a biotechnology company focused on immuno-oncology therapies, released its second quarter results on August 14, 2025. The big headlines included the start of a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for IFx-2.0, a new product candidate, under a unique regulatory agreement with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The period also marked the completion of the Kineta acquisition, which brings new drug assets to the company. R&D expenses for the quarter sharply increased to $4.9 million, reflecting accelerated clinical activity. As expected for a pre-commercial biotech firm, the company reported zero revenue. Actual results matched expectations: no revenue and heightened development spending, in line with the company’s clinical-phase strategy. Overall, the period highlighted TuHURA’s progress in advancing its pipeline and building out its business platform, underscoring its continued dependence on clinical milestones and external funding.

Company Overview and Business Focus

TuHURA Biosciences is a biotechnology firm developing treatments in immuno-oncology, a field that taps the body’s immune system to fight cancer. The company’s lead focus is IFx-2.0, an experimental adjunctive therapy currently being tested for advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, a rare and aggressive skin cancer. Its core business centers around clinical trials and advancing drug candidates from early research to late-stage development. Success in this arena hinges on key factors: positive clinical results, regulatory approvals, innovation in drug design, and securing the funding necessary to move therapies through trial phases and toward potential commercialization.

Recently, the company emphasized growing its pipeline beyond IFx-2.0. The acquisition of Kineta brought in a new product candidate, TBS-2025, a monoclonal antibody drug aimed at treating certain forms of leukemia. In parallel, TuHURA’s strategy relies on developing partnerships, expanding intellectual property, and maintaining a strong manufacturing network so it can rapidly scale if a product achieves approval.

Quarter Highlights: Clinical and Strategic Milestones

The period saw progress in TuHURA’s main areas of focus. The company launched its Phase 3 trial for IFx-2.0 as an add-on treatment with pembrolizumab (sold commercially as Keytruda, an immune checkpoint inhibitor) for new cases of advanced and metastatic Merkel cell carcinoma. This milestone came under a Special Protocol Assessment (SPA) agreement with the FDA—a regulatory step that provides clarity and potential time-saving on the pathway to accelerated and full approval if the trial’s endpoints are met. The protocol design may also avoid the need for a separate confirmatory trial after accelerated approval, which is uncommon in cancer drug development and could reduce development time and cost.

Pipeline growth accelerated with the completed acquisition of Kineta, Inc. This deal added TBS-2025, now slated for a Phase 2 clinical trial in relapsed or refractory NPM1-mutated acute myeloid leukemia. The company outlined plans to start this trial in the second half of the year, further broadening its late-stage development portfolio and reinforcing its emphasis on immunotherapies that target cancer cells by modifying the immune system’s response.

Alongside these major programs, TuHURA initiated a Phase 1b/2a trial targeting MCCUP (Merkel cell carcinoma of unknown primary origin), which represents about 30% of advanced or metastatic cases. In this study, IFx-2.0 is administered using a minimally invasive radiology technique, again on top of pembrolizumab, to potentially expand the treatment’s reach to patients who are often more difficult to treat.

To support the expanded pipeline, research and development expenses climbed 75% from Q2 2024 to $4.9 million. The company reported net cash outflows of $10.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to $8.9 million in the same period of 2024, reflecting increased development spending. To sustain future operations and trial costs, TuHURA raised $12.5 million through new equity and received an additional $3 million from exercised warrants in Q2 2025. Shares outstanding increased to approximately 49.9 million as of Q2 2025, reflecting new capital raised and the resulting potential dilution for existing shareholders.

Among other milestones, TuHURA gained entry to the Russell 3000 and Russell 2000 Indexes this quarter, which can improve its visibility among institutional investors and potentially aid future capital raising. The company also advanced its preclinical work on antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) and antibody-peptide conjugates (APCs) that target key immune system cells for future cancer indications, with updates on these programs expected later in the year.

Looking Ahead: Outlook and Investor Watchpoints

Management announced several key upcoming milestones rather than providing financial guidance. By year-end, it expects to update on patient enrollment for the ongoing IFx-2.0 Phase 3 trial. Topline results for the Phase 1b/2a trial in MCCUP are anticipated in Q1 2026, with the main Phase 3 trial topline readout targeted for the second half of 2026. The first patient enrollment for the TBS-2025 Phase 2 trial is planned for the second half of the year. No revenue or profit guidance was issued, reflecting the company’s status as a pre-commercial biotech which is not yet generating product sales.

Investors should watch for further clinical updates on IFx-2.0 and the successful launch of the TBS-2025 trial, while also monitoring the company’s cash position and funding plans as development costs increase. The $15.5 million recently raised through equity and warrant proceeds in Q2 2025 provides capital for near-term operations. HURA does not currently pay a dividend.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

