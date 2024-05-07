Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were AAON, trading up about 1.8% with over 832,000 shares changing hands so far this session, and Wisdomtree, down about 0.7% on volume of over 772,000 shares. Fabrinet is the component faring the best Tuesday, up by about 12.8% on the day, while Enpro is lagging other components of the Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF, trading lower by about 4.5%.
VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: XSMO
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.