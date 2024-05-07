The Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 405,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 65,000. Shares of XSMO were up about 1.3% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were AAON, trading up about 1.8% with over 832,000 shares changing hands so far this session, and Wisdomtree, down about 0.7% on volume of over 772,000 shares. Fabrinet is the component faring the best Tuesday, up by about 12.8% on the day, while Enpro is lagging other components of the Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF, trading lower by about 4.5%.

VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: XSMO

