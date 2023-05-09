The SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 992,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 56,000. Shares of SPGM were down about 0.5% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Palantir Technologies, trading up about 20.9% with over 138.1 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Tesla, down about 2.8% on volume of over 44.6 million shares. Novavax is the component faring the best Tuesday, higher by about 41.7% on the day, while Coherus Biosciences is lagging other components of the SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF, trading lower by about 26.9%.

VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: SPGM

