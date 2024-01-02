News & Insights

Markets
REGL

Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: REGL

January 02, 2024 — 12:48 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

The ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 474,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 82,000. Shares of REGL were up about 0.8% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were UGI, trading up about 1.6% with over 868,000 shares changing hands so far this session, and Perrigo, up about 4.7% on volume of over 720,000 shares. Ryder System is lagging other components of the ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Tuesday, trading lower by about 1.7%.

Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: REGL
VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: REGL

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

REGL
UGI
PRGO
R

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.