The ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 474,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 82,000. Shares of REGL were up about 0.8% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were UGI, trading up about 1.6% with over 868,000 shares changing hands so far this session, and Perrigo, up about 4.7% on volume of over 720,000 shares. Ryder System is lagging other components of the ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Tuesday, trading lower by about 1.7%.

VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: REGL

