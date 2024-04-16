Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Nikola, trading up about 2.3% with over 67.5 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Pacific Biosciences of California, down about 45.1% on volume of over 42.0 million shares. Macatawa Bank is the component faring the best Tuesday, higher by about 38.4% on the day, while Barnes & Noble Education is lagging other components of the Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF, trading lower by about 68%.
VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PRFZ
