The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 564,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 126,000. Shares of PRFZ were down about 0.7% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Nikola, trading up about 2.3% with over 67.5 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Pacific Biosciences of California, down about 45.1% on volume of over 42.0 million shares. Macatawa Bank is the component faring the best Tuesday, higher by about 38.4% on the day, while Barnes & Noble Education is lagging other components of the Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF, trading lower by about 68%.

VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PRFZ

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.