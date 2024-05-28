Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Freeport-mcmoran, trading up about 4.5% with over 6.0 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Alcoa, up about 4.4% on volume of over 2.6 million shares. Century Aluminum is the component faring the best Tuesday, up by about 5% on the day, while MP Materials is lagging other components of the iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF, trading lower by about 1.1%.
VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PICK
