Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PICK

The iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 988,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 287,000. Shares of PICK were up about 0.9% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Freeport-mcmoran, trading up about 4.5% with over 6.0 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Alcoa, up about 4.4% on volume of over 2.6 million shares. Century Aluminum is the component faring the best Tuesday, up by about 5% on the day, while MP Materials is lagging other components of the iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF, trading lower by about 1.1%.

