News & Insights

Markets
PICK

Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PICK

May 28, 2024 — 12:57 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

The iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 988,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 287,000. Shares of PICK were up about 0.9% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Freeport-mcmoran, trading up about 4.5% with over 6.0 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Alcoa, up about 4.4% on volume of over 2.6 million shares. Century Aluminum is the component faring the best Tuesday, up by about 5% on the day, while MP Materials is lagging other components of the iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF, trading lower by about 1.1%.

Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PICKVIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PICK

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PICK
FCX
AA
CENX
MP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.