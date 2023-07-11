The Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 309,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 95,000. Shares of PCEF were up about 0.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Pimco High Income Fund Pimco High Income Fund, trading up about 0.6% with over 516,000 shares changing hands so far this session, and Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, trading flat on volume of over 404,000 shares. High Income Securities Fund is the component faring the best Tuesday, up by about 1.2% on the day, while Mfs Intermediate Income Trust is lagging other components of the Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF, trading lower by about 1.1%.

VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PCEF

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.