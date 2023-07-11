News & Insights

Markets
PCEF

Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PCEF

July 11, 2023 — 12:27 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

The Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 309,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 95,000. Shares of PCEF were up about 0.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Pimco High Income Fund Pimco High Income Fund, trading up about 0.6% with over 516,000 shares changing hands so far this session, and Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, trading flat on volume of over 404,000 shares. High Income Securities Fund is the component faring the best Tuesday, up by about 1.2% on the day, while Mfs Intermediate Income Trust is lagging other components of the Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF, trading lower by about 1.1%.

Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PCEF
VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PCEF

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PCEF
PHK
DHY
PCF
MIN

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.