The SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 825,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 101,000. Shares of MDYG were down about 0.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were MP Materials, trading off about 6.9% with over 25.8 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Super Micro Computer, off about 4.1% on volume of over 8.7 million shares. Choice Hotels International is the component faring the best Tuesday, up by about 5% on the day, while Arcadium Lithium is lagging other components of the SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, trading lower by about 9.4%.

VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: MDYG

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.