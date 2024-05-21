Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Block, trading off about 3.9% with over 4.8 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Johnson Controls International, up about 2.2% on volume of over 4.3 million shares. Keysight Technologies is lagging other components of the iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Tuesday, trading lower by about 10%.
VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IYJ
