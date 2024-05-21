Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IYJ

The iShares U.S. Industrials ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 131,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 67,000. Shares of IYJ were off about 0.6% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Block, trading off about 3.9% with over 4.8 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Johnson Controls International, up about 2.2% on volume of over 4.3 million shares. Keysight Technologies is lagging other components of the iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Tuesday, trading lower by about 10%.

