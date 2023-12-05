Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Tesla, trading up about 1.9% with over 93.9 million shares changing hands so far this session, and AT&T, up about 3.2% on volume of over 44.5 million shares. CVS Health is the component faring the best Tuesday, higher by about 4.3% on the day, while Charter Communications is lagging other components of the iShares Russell Top 200 ETF, trading lower by about 8.4%.
VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IWL
