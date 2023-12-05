The iShares Russell Top 200 ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 232,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 58,000. Shares of IWL were up about 0.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Tesla, trading up about 1.9% with over 93.9 million shares changing hands so far this session, and AT&T, up about 3.2% on volume of over 44.5 million shares. CVS Health is the component faring the best Tuesday, higher by about 4.3% on the day, while Charter Communications is lagging other components of the iShares Russell Top 200 ETF, trading lower by about 8.4%.

VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IWL

