Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Palantir Technologies, trading off about 3.5% with over 55.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Marathon Digital Holdings, off about 2.7% on volume of over 52.9 million shares. Oracle is the component faring the best Tuesday, higher by about 11.6% on the day, while Asana is lagging other components of the iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF, trading lower by about 12%.
VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IGV
