The iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 2.1 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 227,000. Shares of IGV were up about 1.9% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Palantir Technologies, trading off about 3.5% with over 55.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Marathon Digital Holdings, off about 2.7% on volume of over 52.9 million shares. Oracle is the component faring the best Tuesday, higher by about 11.6% on the day, while Asana is lagging other components of the iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF, trading lower by about 12%.

VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IGV

