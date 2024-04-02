The iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 218,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 61,000. Shares of IGM were down about 1.5% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Advanced Micro Devices, trading off about 4.5% with over 32.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Palantir Technologies, down about 2.6% on volume of over 24.5 million shares. Blackberry is the component faring the best Tuesday, higher by about 4.9% on the day, while Marathon Digital Holdings is lagging other components of the iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF, trading lower by about 8.8%.

VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IGM

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.