Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IGM

April 02, 2024 — 12:24 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

The iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 218,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 61,000. Shares of IGM were down about 1.5% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Advanced Micro Devices, trading off about 4.5% with over 32.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Palantir Technologies, down about 2.6% on volume of over 24.5 million shares. Blackberry is the component faring the best Tuesday, higher by about 4.9% on the day, while Marathon Digital Holdings is lagging other components of the iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF, trading lower by about 8.8%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

IGM
AMD
PLTR
BB
MARA

