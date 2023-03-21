The Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 2.0 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 132,000. Shares of IDLV were off about 0.3% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were AT&T, trading up about 0.1% with over 14.4 million shares changing hands so far this session, and APA, up about 7.4% on volume of over 7.6 million shares. Iamgold is lagging other components of the Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF Tuesday, trading lower by about 4.3%.

VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IDLV

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.