Markets
IDLV

Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IDLV

March 21, 2023 — 03:30 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

The Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 2.0 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 132,000. Shares of IDLV were off about 0.3% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were AT&T, trading up about 0.1% with over 14.4 million shares changing hands so far this session, and APA, up about 7.4% on volume of over 7.6 million shares. Iamgold is lagging other components of the Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF Tuesday, trading lower by about 4.3%.

Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IDLV
VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IDLV

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

IDLV
T
APA
IAG

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.