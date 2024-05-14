The First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 794,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 69,000. Shares of GRID were up about 1.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Tesla, trading up about 3.3% with over 86.0 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Nvidia, up about 1.1% on volume of over 29.5 million shares. AMTD Digital is the component faring the best Tuesday, up by about 12.9% on the day, while Littelfuse is lagging other components of the First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund ETF, trading lower by about 2.5%.

VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: GRID

