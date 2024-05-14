Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Tesla, trading up about 3.3% with over 86.0 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Nvidia, up about 1.1% on volume of over 29.5 million shares. AMTD Digital is the component faring the best Tuesday, up by about 12.9% on the day, while Littelfuse is lagging other components of the First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund ETF, trading lower by about 2.5%.
VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: GRID
