Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FXL

November 21, 2023 — 12:24 pm EST

The First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 125,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 36,000. Shares of FXL were down about 0.7% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Palantir Technologies, trading off about 4.8% with over 54.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Nvidia, down about 1.5% on volume of over 24.3 million shares. Gen Digital is the component faring the best Tuesday, higher by about 2.2% on the day.

