Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Spdr Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-bill ETF, trading trading flat with over 2.1 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Spdr Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF, up about 0.3% on volume of over 1.9 million shares. Spdr Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF is the component faring the best Tuesday, higher by about 0.5% on the day.
VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FISR
