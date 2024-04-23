The SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 542,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 82,000. Shares of FISR were up about 0.2% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Spdr Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-bill ETF, trading trading flat with over 2.1 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Spdr Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF, up about 0.3% on volume of over 1.9 million shares. Spdr Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF is the component faring the best Tuesday, higher by about 0.5% on the day.

VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FISR

