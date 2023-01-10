Markets
Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FBT

January 10, 2023 — 12:13 pm EST

The First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 124,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 43,000. Shares of FBT were up about 1.2% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Illumina, trading off about 5.8% with over 2.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Gilead Sciences, up about 1.8% on volume of over 2.3 million shares. Iqvia Holdings is the component faring the best Tuesday, higher by about 3.6% on the day.

