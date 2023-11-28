Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Lufax Holding, trading down about 2.7% with over 23.1 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Pdd Holdings, up about 18.4% on volume of over 22.8 million shares. Daqo New Energy is lagging other components of the iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF Tuesday, trading lower by about 4.2%.
VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: EMGF
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.