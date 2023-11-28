The iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 267,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 63,000. Shares of EMGF were up about 1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Lufax Holding, trading down about 2.7% with over 23.1 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Pdd Holdings, up about 18.4% on volume of over 22.8 million shares. Daqo New Energy is lagging other components of the iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF Tuesday, trading lower by about 4.2%.

VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: EMGF

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.