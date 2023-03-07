The SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 745,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 63,000. Shares of EFIV were off about 1.6% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Advanced Micro Devices, trading up about 1.3% with over 63.1 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Nvidia, down about 1% on volume of over 47.5 million shares. American Airlines Group is the component faring the best Tuesday, up by about 1.6% on the day, while Freeport-mcmoran is lagging other components of the SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF, trading lower by about 6.4%.

VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: EFIV

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.